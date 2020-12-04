There was a wonderful example of the difference between real reporting and agenda driven reporting in your Dec. 2 edition. There were five well-written stories by local reporters Cooper, Jackson and McDonald on pages 1A and 2A. All of them laid out the information in a professional manner with no apparent attempt to lead us to opinions.
On page 9A, there was a slanted diatribe by the AP (which I think means Always Prejudiced) reporter Kate Brumback. The gist of which says disgruntled voters should stop making waves and just drink the Kool-Aid.
Even if we agree to ignore all the stories of irregularities and just go with simple logic, there is reason for concern, bordering on despair. First, do we really believe that 23 million more legal voters turned out in 2020 than turned out in 2016? Second, do we really believe that a vastly disproportionate numbers of late-counted votes went for Biden?
I wish everybody would just cool it and fairly investigate the entire election completely. This is probably an impossible task because of collusion between the investigating agencies and the Democratic Party. This was an accepted truism when I was slithering around the muck of “The Swamp” in the 1960s. I am sure it got worse when the unions came along.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick