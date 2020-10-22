Why should you vote?
1. The First Amendment, freedom of speech and to be able to write what I want.
2. The Second Amendment to bear arms and defend my life and family.
3. Protect our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
4. Electoral College.
5. Law and order.
6. Keeping American jobs in America.
7. Securing our borders and “legal immigration.”
8. A strong military and help for our veterans.
9. Our fight against human/child trafficking.
10. Our American flag and for those who died for that flag.
11. Freedom of speech for all, not just one person or group.
12. The future of my children and my grandchildren, as well as yours to ensure that they have the freedoms that we all must and should share.
13. Peace around the world and pray that those countries vote for their present and future in our world.
I will vote for the person that I think wants the same things that I want and believe in. I cast my vote for the party who believes in the values of America and of those past, present and future Americans. I will vote because I have that freedom to cast my vote like all Americans. I will vote for that person who puts America first and foremost above themselves. Go out and vote. If you don’t then please don’t complain because you don’t like the new president. You had a say so and you didn’t speak up.
Art Guzman
Brunswick