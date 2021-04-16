I wonder if Gail Jarvis has ever suffered the consequences of their actions.
Blaming Major League Baseball for changing the location of the All-Star Game on Stacey Abrams rather than directly where it belongs — on Governor Kemp and the Georgia state legislature for pushing through a set of laws that suppress voting rights caused the resulting action on the part of the MLB and others. It’s disingenuous to think otherwise.
Has Gail Jarvis ever taken business and dollars elsewhere when the experience did not live up to her expectations?
Carol Koracin
St. Simons Island