After reading the Sea Island Road widening article based on a 2045 traffic forecast, I was surprised someone made the forecast and that we paid for it. I think life and transportation will be a lot different in 23 years:
• Little construction traffic since every lot will be developed.
• Limited shopping traffic since shopping will be online and delivered by drone.
• No medical visits since they are replaced by the machine you hook up to twice a day. It decides what ails you, medications you need and orders them.
• Only takeout restaurants remain with meals delivered by robot. You dine in Paris or London using metaverse goggles.
• Decreased tourists since people can take metaverse vacations to anywhere in the world, including the Golden Isles.
• People living to 115 and longer. SSI evolves into an over-70 community with far fewer drivers.
• Driverless flying taxis not needing roads.
Why spend millions to shorten someone’s morning commute by a few minutes when it could be spent improving the lives of Glynn County residents today.