There is a place in Glynn County where pre-schoolers pass by senior citizens in the halls and smile and wave. It’s a place where people from all walks of life enter to improve their lives and support one another. It is the envy of surrounding communities and one of our area’s most valuable assets. It’s the Golden Isles YMCA.
Over the past two years, the Y has made a number of improvements to its facility including renovations to the indoor pool, the reception area and more. The staff there are some of the friendliest people in town and are responsive to members’ requests. If you haven’t been to the Y lately, I recommend that you do. From pickleball to water aerobics, from basketball to yoga, and don’t forget a top-notch pre-school, the Y has something for almost everybody.
Invest in yourself and in your community because our health is our greatest wealth.
Roy Lucas
Brunswick