China is buying our companies and farm land, some near military installations. We shouldn’t allow this.
They have a growing presence on the moon and have discovered three new minerals and an energy source, helium-3 isotope. Twenty-five metric tons of this material can power the U.S. for a year. They plan three flights to the moon to mine this material and probably to restrict access.
China leads the world in illegal fishing resulting in food insecurity for millions in the developing world. These UN sanctions only seem to apply to smaller countries. They have sent industrial boats to other countries, especially North Korean territorial waters, causing a decline of fish and squid stocks. North Korean fishermen are dying and their boats and corpses washing ashore in Japan.
China is constantly bullying Taiwan and its Asian neighbors and taking over islands it doesn’t own. They are threatening to go to war with Taiwan to achieve their “One China.”
China’s theft of intellectual properties cost U.S. firms $225 billion to $600 billion a year. Most is stolen by Chinese citizens working for U.S. companies or universities. Taxpayers spent $15 million for a U.S. company, UniEnergy, to develop revolutionary battery technology using vanadium redox flow. These batteries will last 30 years and allow houses to be completely solar powered. The Department of Energy gave the technology to China while preventing U.S. companies from using it. NPR confronted DOE on this and other technologies and questioned why our industrial leaders and politicians are doing more to help China than us.