Here we go again! Another violent incident by a “patron” of The Well. How many more need to happen before the city leaders realize they must put a stop to the operation of The Well?
While Rev. Culpepper may have an honest belief in trying to help the homeless, he needs to be held responsible for the physical attacks and police calls to this facility. He has indicated that he would like to move The Well; how interesting that he also seems to want others to fund it, to the tune of $2 million to $5 million. His true agenda perhaps?
To its credit, Brunswick has tried hard to revive the downtown area. But if our visitors, marina residents and locals feel unsafe, all that effort will be in vain. Do we really want our downtown businesses to lock their doors during open hours because they feel unsafe?
The Well situation has gotten out of hand. It’s like a cancer that continues to grow. A stance needs to be taken. Keep on reporting every incident that occurs. Print every story on the front page. Force a solution by making people aware, becoming outraged and demanding accountability. It’s time for a resolution to this problem.