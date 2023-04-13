Here we go again! Another violent incident by a “patron” of The Well. How many more need to happen before the city leaders realize they must put a stop to the operation of The Well?

While Rev. Culpepper may have an honest belief in trying to help the homeless, he needs to be held responsible for the physical attacks and police calls to this facility. He has indicated that he would like to move The Well; how interesting that he also seems to want others to fund it, to the tune of $2 million to $5 million. His true agenda perhaps?

