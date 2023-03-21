I have finally had it. Why should we who abide by the laws, pay our taxes and love where we live fear to get out of our cars and walk into a business or restaurant in downtown Brunswick in broad daylight? Why should a criminal identified as Nathan Jeffery Cook, who has been arrested locally 32 times since 1995 including the Feb. 27 arrest for allegedly stabbing Matthew Milburn, who owns Victorian Place Antiques in downtown Brunswick, be let out of jail? Who was the judge in state court that adjudicated Cook on mostly convicted crimes and on what grounds? And now we have the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, which oversees The Well, a daytime hospitality center for the homeless in downtown Brunswick, preaching to us and I quote, “We find that taking the time to build relationships with people we don’t understand usually leads to some safety, some security, some solutions.” Forgive me, I do not see how The Well achieved any form of rehabilitation or instilled any form of civility that would make Cook a worthy member of society.
Our beautiful city of Brunswick is thriving with new businesses, restaurants and a new hotel that draws visitors from near and far. Yes, some of these troubled people need help, but move these hospitality shelters for the homeless to another location where these troubled people cannot accost us.