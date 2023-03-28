Often, a person may question past decisions in life. The what if question is often raised when reflecting on financial decisions or relationships. Each day is a reminder of the past, but also an opportunity to shape that day and future days ahead.

If willing to admit it, everyone has had some experience with a family member or friend who suffers from a mental health condition. Most people can confess that they have been directly or indirectly exposed to mental health conditions such as autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, addictive behaviors towards alcohol, drugs, sex or gambling, depression, anxiety, bi-polar disorder, dementia, schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more people became of aware of its impact on their mental health. The pandemic along with police shootings, mass shootings, bullying and economic instability, have caused tremendous strain on everyone’s personal well-being. The entire world has experienced some form of vicarious trauma or personal grief over the past few years. With that being said, there must be an intentional plan to protect one’s mental health.

Community shows support, calls for arrests in overdose case

Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.

Police release report on overdose incident involving teen

The father of a 19-year-old in critical condition in the Brunswick hospital told police his son “never returns home normal” when he goes to the house on St. Simons Island that is the subject of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident, according to a police incident report.

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…