Rocks are being thrown at me and The Well. If you need a scapegoat, then I accept the role.
Commissioner Julie Martin states “the homeless” (actually, we prefer “people experiencing homelessness”) are downtown because of provided services. Then, how are those at interstate exits, Target, Walmart, along U.S. 17 and other areas explained? Few services are provided outside the city. The Well addresses those living in downtown. When we started, Mrs. Martin said our presence would destroy the hopes for revitalization, but since our arrival, downtown has flourished. Truth is, people experiencing homelessness follow opportunity too. The Safe Harbor wall created a cloistered area for people to congregate. A caring community exists on the street. There are serious issues, but they mostly help one another.