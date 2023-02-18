The city wasted time and money to amend some city ordinances related to the Well and its so-called homeless people. To clarify this, only a handful of these people are homeless. The rest and the trouble makers just use The Well as a hangout.
If you read the local paper you will see how often the police or medical personnel are called to this location. Just recently two police officers were injured from one of these down on their luck individuals.
I have asked time and time again for the police to make a pass by there more frequently, but rarely do they stop.
Just this past week I have picked up enough trash to half-fill my curbside trash can that I pay taxes on, not them. One started a fire on the side of my home and another was asked to get off of my porch, in response to which I was cussed at.
Mayor, are you and the rest of the city council waiting for a citizen to be killed before you wake up and get these people away from the mainstream roadway downtown?
I truly feel for the homeless, but most of these use The Well as a daytime hangout, then go home at night.
For those of you who do not live near The Well, try being sympathetic to those of us who have to put up with this nonsense.