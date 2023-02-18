The city wasted time and money to amend some city ordinances related to the Well and its so-called homeless people. To clarify this, only a handful of these people are homeless. The rest and the trouble makers just use The Well as a hangout.

If you read the local paper you will see how often the police or medical personnel are called to this location. Just recently two police officers were injured from one of these down on their luck individuals.

