FaithWorks is grateful for the hot spotlight the mayoral candidate forum and The Brunswick News has put on people who are homeless at The Well. The 2019 Federal Point in Time Count reported that 324 people experienced homeless in Glynn County that year. The Well seeks to offer hospitality and resources to the 60 to 70 of those who are in the downtown area. Other organizations serve people living along the interstate, the mall area and other places.
Many have lived downtown all their lives. Over the years, we have helped others return to family in California, Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, New Jersey and other states. We have connected many to family or services in Georgia. Additionally, we assist people in getting mental and physical health medications, bicycles, housing and connections with resources like Gateway, Remedy Project, Social Security, the health system, local clinics, and the VA. Most guests have mental health issues (some with traumatic brain injury). Many lost their caregivers due to death of parents, children, or other family.
The Well provides a daytime place for those who otherwise would be outside in the parks along Newcastle, at the Library, or Mary Ross Park. While the Salvation Army offers space for 25 at night, another 50 or so sleep on the ground near the rivers, abandoned houses, and vacant lots.
We invite the candidates and the community to come see, to meet, and to learn. To volunteer, contact Tab Miller at tab@FaithWorksMinistry.org or Nancy Peed at Nancy@FaithWorksMinistry.org.
Wright Culpepper
St. Simons Island