The leaders of the Well have had eight years to get their act together and are now trying to snowball the community of their intent to do better. Every police call that has come in should have been enough to change policies at The Well.
Now they are looking for workers and volunteers to help out. But what these people need to hear is the truth about how they are really treated by many of these homeless people. Ask any of the previous workers why they left and the turnaround was frequent.
Director Wright Culpepper in his latest news article says how he has helped so many. But in return says how some are still coming to The Well for the past eight years. This tells me that many of these people are just looking for the free handout. Many years ago I urged The Well’s leaders to make sure they knew who they were letting onto the property.
This place has constantly attracted some troublemakers and for this reason alone it does not need to be on the main street, where it is an eyesore for all who pass by it.
Because of the constant troubles caused by The Well and its inhabitants, I chose to move out of the city. And if it resumes where it is I can only see more grief for the remaining business owners and property owners.
Dare I say it is about the money?