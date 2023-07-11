The leaders of the Well have had eight years to get their act together and are now trying to snowball the community of their intent to do better. Every police call that has come in should have been enough to change policies at The Well.

Now they are looking for workers and volunteers to help out. But what these people need to hear is the truth about how they are really treated by many of these homeless people. Ask any of the previous workers why they left and the turnaround was frequent.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Providing personal, 24-hour, in-home care to people who are ill, elderly or just need a little extra assistance is a service that is often needed, yet hard to find. And what happens to the caregiver when the client moves or passes away? The team at Golden Care has come up with a creative solution.