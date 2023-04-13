Imagine, if you will, a world where you have to go out on your front porch and rinse off the urine or worse. Then walk in your front and side yard and pick up beer cans and other trash left by the homeless and other freeloaders from The Well.

Imagine not having to tell your grandkids not to go out front of your home for fear of being mouthed off at. Let’s not forget about the drugs, sex acts, foul language and fire being set in your side yard about five feet from your house.

More from this section

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.