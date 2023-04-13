Imagine, if you will, a world where you have to go out on your front porch and rinse off the urine or worse. Then walk in your front and side yard and pick up beer cans and other trash left by the homeless and other freeloaders from The Well.
Imagine not having to tell your grandkids not to go out front of your home for fear of being mouthed off at. Let’s not forget about the drugs, sex acts, foul language and fire being set in your side yard about five feet from your house.
Now imagine all of this and more right next to your home. These are the conditions that The Well has created for my family. Now the head of The Well says these are not his people doing all of this. For the 13 years before The Well came to the mainstream, we never had any problems. So yes these people are a result of The Well.
FaithWorks says that these people aren’t allowed at The Well so they sit outside at my residence and hang out.
According to the Georgia nuisance property law this place should be shut down without having to change any city ordinance. Come on mayor and police chief, quit letting The Well dictate what they want and force them to go elsewhere.
I don’t see any of the do-gooders taking these homeless in.