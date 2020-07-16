I am glad to see that Mr. Hogan and Mr. Ligon are sticking to their guns. Let’s let the people decide who runs “law enforcement” in Glynn County.
Of all the corruption that has gone on in the Glynn County Police Department while it was under direct supervision of seven commissioners at a time, no one has accepted any responsibility. Isn’t that strange? They now passed it off to the county manager, but aren’t they still over him? What is our new “Super Committee” going to be over? Do you know anything about the backgrounds of our new oversight committee?
It can stay under the commissioners if the people so decide but it needs to cleaned up, not covered up. Ask common citizens what we want, not “super chiefs.” I, for one, would like to see cops being friendly like the lady cop who stopped me while I was out walking one morning and congratulated me for being out walking. Thanks to her.
Bob Tatum
Brookman