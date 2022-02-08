In General Grant’s memoirs, he was puzzled as to why the Confederates continued the fight when all was lost and total defeat stared them in the face. He concluded that they fought and died for General Lee. If you pause and think of our country and the world today, what politician or general would any of us lay our lives on the line? For me, none.
As a people we have accepted our own Jabba the Hutt, Hillary Clinton and her illegalities and treason for the last 40 years and continue loving her as she waddles free. And the many instances of Obama’s Constitution-trashing and race divisions, his giving Iran billions to develop their nuclear weapons and then we “elect” a pathetic feeble, woeful and deplorable man who never had the capacity to unite us or lead our country. All three should be in prison.
This forum does not allow the space to once again enumerate the total missteps and blunders Biden has committed, but any with a brain readily recognize the primrose path down which he has led us. Maybe no one cares anymore. But one thing we all had better care about is his leading us into a possible war with Russia and China — a war we cannot win and have no business being involved in. With our debt load, politicized military leaders and socially engineered military, we could not win a war with Liechtenstein. Pay attention to this disastrous and crazy foray. We have no business protecting Ukraine nor Taiwan. Disaster awaits.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island