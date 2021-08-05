Following WWI, the United States was a strong creditor nation and was owed over 7 billion dollars by England, France and Italy. Despite being accused of being a late entrant into the war, allowing the allies to do our fighting for us, our financial, war materiel and food sustained the Allied war effort without which the war’s outcome would have been far different.England would not have lasted through 1915. Same story for WWII.
Much of the debt was unsecured and still owed. Now of course, The USA has become a debtor nation and owes more money than any country ever on Earth and more than all other nations owe today. But not to worry, we cannot spend it fast enough and no worries if it is ever repaid.
Both political parties are responsible for this chaotic, incredible debt load which will indisputably lead to the collapse of the dollar and bankruptcy. Spending like wars are easier to begin than to stop/end — especially when we have both parties chock full of cranks, cowards and magnificent philosophers who cannot get past party politics and making everyone a winner.
It seems now that many revolutionary psychotics are intent on pulling down the entire edifice of this once sunny land to gain control over every aspect of our lives. We have learned zero despite millions paving the way for us with their very lives and fortunes. It has reached a point in time for everyone to pick and choose a side-freedom or capitulation.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island