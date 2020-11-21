Some have said the 2020 presidential election may be decided by the Supreme Court, which will either declare a winner of the election or overturn the results. Fair enough, either way let the truth ring free. Yet it appears the D.C. swamp laps at the steps of this noble institution as well.
Brett Kavanaugh worked in the George W. Bush White House, as did his wife. Bush nominated future Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Circuit Court in 2006. Amy Coney Barrett worked on Bush v. Gore, the lawsuit that grew out of the 2000 United States presidential election. Undoubtedly she has established connections with the Bush oligarchy. Barrett later clerked for two conservative jurists both nominated by Ronald Reagan. George H.W. Bush was Reagan’s VP at the time.
Justice Thomas was nominated by George H.W. Bush and is considered the new de facto chief justice for the conservative court. Both Justice Roberts and Alito were nominated by George W. Bush.
During the 2016 Republican debates, Trump decimated Jeb Bush to such a degree Bush dropped out of the race. The Bush family have never forgotten nor forgiven. In 2020, George W. Bush endorsed Biden.
Bush devotees are too loyal to break from the Bush feeding trough. Many joined forces on The Lincoln Project, a movement dedicated to defeat Trump in 2020.
Politics love a good swamp. The inhabitants therein controlled by family, contacts, alliances and favors. This swamp runs deep and wide and consumes all three branches of government — a political chokehold.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island