In one terrorizing and calamitous month, millions of hard-working Americans have experienced total economic ruin and the horrors of a devastating pandemic virus. Further, never before has there been a more crucial time in our history for our citizens to unite as one and rally around our political leaders for guidance, and to embrace each other with total compassion, trust and generosity. Moreover, there has never been a greater cause or challenge for our elected officials to rise to their ultimate characters and leadership abilities.

Despicably enough, however, some of the D.C. swamp creatures have chosen to serve themselves in this crisis. They are demonstrating to the American people and the world that their love of power, influence and money has no bounds. Their overt love of themselves far exceeds their love and respect for the American people.

The likes of Dianne Feinstein, Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler and James Inhoff chose to abandon the American people in their time of greatest need and use their guile and illegal insider information to bale themselves out of the stock market just days before it crashed for a 30% correction.

Their despicable actions lead us to one of two possible conclusions. For all of the gullible, these self-serving, oligarchic swamp creatures were extremely lucky and legally bailed themselves out in a nick of time, or for the rest of us, the prophetic words of Harry S. Truman still ring true today: “You can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook.”

Martin J. Carey

St. Simons Island

