Though “suffrage” (the right to vote) does not come from the word “suffer,” many have suffered to obtain and protect this right.
I have voted every election since I was eligible — five decades. It was never difficult for me. There were never any hurdles for me.
However, as we celebrate the centennial of when the 19th Amendment was ratified in August, 1920, I will never again take this right for granted. African American women were denied voting rights in many Southern states until 1965. There are hurdles for many, and it is too difficult for too many. To this day, many eligible voters may be discouraged because of the barriers that are in place in many areas of our state and country.
With so many confusing messages coming out of the White House about the best way to vote, I am worried that this right that so many had to work fiercely to achieve may be in peril. No one should advocate more or fight harder to ensure a fair and unfettered election than the president of our country. Sadly, instead of taking responsibility for a fair, uncontested election, he stokes fear. What kind of leader does that?
Our country is strongest when we go in large numbers to cast or mail in our ballots. No matter for whom we vote, surely, we can all lock arms and insist that the right to vote is protected, facilitated, and honored. We should all fight for the right to vote without intimidation.
Beth Fennell
St. Simons Island