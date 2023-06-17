For at least another two years, Donald Trump will dominate the screens and discourse of this country. Let’s put the long list of criminal and treasonous indictments aside (some of you won’t believe them anyway) and just talk about what we’ve all seen and heard from him.
Yet again, we must steel ourselves for a daily barrage of crude, vile behaviors that we wouldn’t put up with for a second from family, friends or colleagues. What if you or I bullied and attacked our coworkers, calling them sophomorically disgusting names? What if you or I refused to accept being fired and summoned a mass of people to storm and violently defile the office? What if you or I committed adultery and demanded that our employee cover it up? What if you or I were heard to say we could sexually grab anyone we wanted? What if we made fun of a handicapped person or belittled a war hero? What if we branded everyone who disagreed with us as a “loser” or “nasty woman?” What if you or I blatantly lied about things that are obviously false, continually blamed everyone else and then whined about being the most mistreated person in US history? The answer: you and I would not endure these behaviors from anyone we associate with. Yet Trump’s supporters, who I’m sure would be horrified if their children did any of that, see these same things and say “That’s our guy.” And that’s the real tragedy of Trump.