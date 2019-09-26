It is time to consider impeaching Trump. This is not about the 2016 election. This is not about Joe Biden.
This is not just about a telephone call. This is about a long string of offenses to democracy, the Constitution, and America.
The recent debacle pushing impeachment over the top is a mess of Trump’s own making.
He wanted a whistleblower’s complaint withheld, illegally, and others may be involved. The Vice President, Director of National Intelligence, the Attorney General, and possibly others.
The complaint may also be more about a phone call where Trump may have asked for politically damaging information in order for Ukraine to get funds already promised. It might involve Trump revealing sensitive information about people working in or for the intelligence community.
There are so many questions about Trumps actions and behaviors, how he has abused the power of the presidency, how he has profited off of the presidency- but it has been impossible to get answers from a president who hides behind his lawyers and tries to say he is above the law.
If impeachment proceeds in the House, and Democrats vote for impeachment, how will the GOP vote? They will likely stand by the president like they have the last three years despite mounting evidence of multiple abuses.
The GOP need to do their constitutional duty and stand up for America and democracy with Democrats.
Nobody is above the law.
Not even the president.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island