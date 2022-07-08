The pro-life movement is bigger than abortion. While the Dobbs v. Jackson decision was a huge step forward, it alone does not encompass the goals of pro-life community.
We are pro-family, pro-adoption and pro-woman.
Currently there are more than 2,700 pregnancy care centers nationwide. In Georgia, there are at least 86 pregnancy centers, including two on the coast. Millions of dollars annually are spent by pro-life groups to help support women and families through pregnancy and beyond.
The Roe v. Wade decision called motherhood a “forced” and “distressful” life. As a mother myself, that is both offensive and wrong. For 50 years, our country has been complacent in spreading a lie — that abortion empowers women — when it in fact does the opposite.
The Roe era was the era of unwanted abortions. It was the era of fear and the demonization of motherhood. By contrast, the post-Roe era is one where women are empowered to become mothers, are supported throughout their pregnancy and, when necessary, are guided through the adoption process.
This isn’t just talk. Rep. Buddy Carter repeatedly sponsored legislation to address maternal mortality, including the BABIES and MOMS acts. These bills provide funding and services for women so that they can have a safe and healthy pregnancy.
The political party pushing for unrestricted, taxpayer-funded abortion up until the moment of birth is the same party that wants to replace “mothers” with “birthing people.” Democrats are erasing women, and I am glad the Supreme Court stood up to them.
Christy Rainey
Brunswick