Well, here I go again. I heard it said that “If Hitler came back today from hell and looked what America has become, he would just turn around and go back because America has become worse than hell.”
Just look at the tattoos, beards, earrings and nose rings in men and messed up hair and what do you see? Then we see people wanting sex changes and wanting to destroy young children by cutting off their sex parts. You don’t hear much about this in churches today because it might offend some parents and that’s where the money comes from to support the church. Wake up America and Brunswick and tell me what is good about all of this. Our president and vice president hate America as it is and want to change it, but they don’t know what to change it to.