I am troubled by The News’ editorial of Aug. 11, which blames city and county elected officials for recruiting and retention difficulties in our police departments.
This point of view (that elected officials are to blame) is not helpful or constructive. Instead, it does what it accuses officials of doing — points the finger.
Instead of blaming, I ask you to take some constructive action to help. Offer your own “new or noteworthy” ideas. Wouldn’t it be a great public relations win for The News and elected officials to share credit for improving recruitment and retention? Now that would be news!
Perhaps it is time to place greater financial value on the police profession as a whole; to recognize the knowledge, skills, mental abilities and other characteristics required to perform the work; the communications skills required to negotiate, diffuse and disarm; and finally the consequence of an error.
This is a difficult balance when comparing the financial value of each profession. Supply and demand must also be considered. During the 1980’s, demand for information technology professionals outpaced supply. The market responded by increasing compensation.
So, I ask The News to do its research and help find a way to resolve what is a local as well as a national problem. It will be a tough sell when taxpayers are affected. Maybe The News can help. Recruiters need all the help they can get. Please use your media influence to build up, not to tear down or bash others.