I’m having a hard time reckoning with the opinion piece that was written by Terry Dickson regarding, what he considers, a different kind of “new normal.”
Within hours of its publishing, The Brunswick News received an outcry of upset from the community about this piece being listed as local news, while being heavily seasoned with political and racially-charged opinions with little factually-based content. I can confidently say there is a much wider, larger, and expanded reach of our community with differing opinions than that of Mr. Dickson, a 70-year-old white man with a trackable history of sprinkling his opinion into pieces and attempting to pass it off as journalism. Perhaps his moment has passed; perhaps it’s time we pass the torch to someone new.
What we need is a fresh perspective and to hear from a more diverse pool of community members than those that are currently being given the platform. The Golden Isles is flooded with young, energetic and impassioned voices and we should all be committed to tuning in, especially to those of different race, culture, and demographics.
The Brunswick News has made a point to cover the protests, rallies, and virtually all local events that have taken place the last couple of months after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and so many others. I would recommend starting there to look for those voices — they are aching to be heard.
Savannah Glider
Brunswick