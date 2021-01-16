I waited until the delivery of (Monday) morning’s Brunswick News to write this letter. I was hopeful, even though it was long after the fact, that The News editorial staff would publish an editorial condemning the violence and attempted overthrow of our government that occurred last Wednesday.
On another note, albeit far less important, both of our Republican Senators conceded to their Democratic opponents last week. You would not know this from reading The News. Senator Loeffler called Senator-elect Warnock to congratulate him, thereby doing the right thing. Senator Perdue, on the other hand, released a written statement where he conceded without mentioning Senator-elect Ossoff’s name. No call to congratulate the Senator-elect, bad form Senator, bad form.
The News needs to read the tea leaves. Georgia is turning from red to purple to blue and in order for all residents to make unbiased decisions about the future of our country all sides must be heard.
Tom Klemer
Brunswick