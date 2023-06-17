Just as in your Dec. 6, 2022, editorial, you assert in your June 9 editorial that Georgia’s new voting laws didn’t include attempts to suppress certain voters. And again, the data you offer to support that assertion is the high voter turnout for the 2022 elections. Since you chose to repeat a flawed argument, I’ll repeat some comments from my previous letter responding to the Dec. 6 editorial:
“While your Dec. 6 editorial claims that voter suppression didn’t occur in recent Georgia elections, the only data offered to support that claim is the number and percent of people who voted early in the current runoff election. The truth is that citing the number of people who voted tells us only how many people voted — it tells us nothing about whether or not attempts to suppress votes occurred. (You suggest that because) we’ve observed more people voting than in previous elections…. this is evidence that there were no attempts to suppress votes. Yet this is flawed logic as well. There are at least two possibilities to consider: that there were no attempts to suppress votes or that many voters were able to overcome obstacles intended to prevent their voting or make their voting more difficult.”