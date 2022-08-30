I disagree with the tag line you placed on Bonnie Roberts letter of Aug. 23. It is not always the job of The News to build up. It is always the job of the news to seek the truth of any given issue without prejudice or fear of reprisal. Bonnie’s letter was respectfully written from her point of view and life’s experiences on your expressed opinions of the effectiveness of elected officials. These were based on your fourth-generation owner/editor’s savvy, personal knowledge and experiences. Newspaper owners have died for this, and I admire you for still feeling free to criticize.
My personal opinion is that The News treads lightly around the truth sometimes for fear of offending the weak. I also understand that it may be necessary in this day and time of victim worship. This opinion is given by: a 90-year-old white male, retired ex-farmer, Marine, cop, opinion-writer, builder, Realtor and politician who was a member of the NAACP back in the day when it was hazardous to hearth and health.