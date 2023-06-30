In Saturday’s editorial, June 24, the writer stated that the commission should be planning for today, and plan for tomorrow, tomorrow. I would like to remind this writer that the purpose of this particular retreat was to plan for the future, that’s why it was called a strategic planning retreat. The facilitator was asking where we would like to see the county in the next 5-10 years.
The county manager and staff asked for direction from the commission for the future so proper planning could be done to accomplish such worthy goals as traffic, density, job creation and quality of life. Without proper planning, where would our future lie?