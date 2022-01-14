Thank you for publishing Larry Elder’s column on Jan. 10. It is a great reminder that just because someone has died it does not mean that the person was a statesman or positive contributor to our nation.
Unfortunately, the poor character and public service of the former senator that Mr. Elder wrote about lives on in too many of the current leaders that we the people have elected! With just a little soul searching and some research of history, it is easy to see that we — our nation/society — have moved away from our moral and historic roots. For thousands of years, the God who created all that exists prospered the people and nations who honored Him.
Another reminder that the healing and prospering of our nation is in His hands —not the hands of wayward elected individuals.
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island