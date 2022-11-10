There is one clear takeaway from Tuesday’s national elections that ought to be clear to Americans of all political persuasions. This nation of 50 states is evenly divided on the issues.
Question is, which leader or which major party will be first to walk to the center of the political spectrum and offer to meet the other halfway? Democrats? Republicans?
Imagine that happening and the two focusing on the overlap, that which binds us all together, instead of on a specific brand of politics and government. The nation could regain the strength it lost during decades of political infighting. Congress could launch a realistic campaign to tackle the growing federal deficit and spare future generations the stress and pain of having to pay for today’s mistakes and failures.
Congress could work with the states to improve education and everything else that would lead to a better quality of life for all. Awarding federal funds to projects would be based in order of priority and impact on the community, the state and the country as a whole, not on politics or who a state went for in a presidential election. Projects designed to remove a threat to public health or safety would be first in line.
When it became necessary for the nation as a whole to take a radical turn in direction, science, facts and what’s best for the nation would rule over raw emotion. Few like change, but sometimes it is necessary or the better option.
A real leader could get the U.S. there. But let’s face it, it won’t be President Biden. As sincere as he may seem, he is like the wannabe magician who wants to pull the tablecloth off the table without disturbing the setting. Unfortunately, regardless of how hard he tries, it is a move beyond his skills.
Both major political parties should begin scanning their ranks now for the man or woman with the temperament, the intelligence and the fortitude to bring the nation together. We need him or her. We need this individual desperately.
Failure to produce someone who can unite us will doom the nation to continued turmoil and eventually to something far worse.