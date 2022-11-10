There is one clear takeaway from Tuesday’s national elections that ought to be clear to Americans of all political persuasions. This nation of 50 states is evenly divided on the issues.

Question is, which leader or which major party will be first to walk to the center of the political spectrum and offer to meet the other halfway? Democrats? Republicans?

