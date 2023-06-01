Thank you for publishing the article about the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum. I am a retired USAF fighter pilot and volunteer/tour guide at the Mighty Eighth.
Similar to other museums, it serves not only as a story book of a very important part of American history, but also as a memorial to the 26,000 young patriotic Americans who died during approximately 33 months of flying combat missions over German-occupied Europe.
The deadliest place to be in WWII, the Eighth Air Force had more casualties than the entire Marine Corps suffered in WWII. The Eighth Air Force was established in Savannah in January 1942 just a short time after Germany and Italy declared war on the USA.
Not to be missed in the museum is the “Mission Experience,” a presentation with an introduction to the cold, rainy, muddy English countryside followed by three short films: the aircrew briefing, the drive to meet the ground crew at the aircraft and actual combat footage inside a B-17 interspersed with Luftwaffe (German Air Force) fighters shooting down American bombers. It is a sobering and educational experience.
Please let me extend another invitation for those who would like to visit a museum offering artifacts, films and presentations about this important part of U.S. history,