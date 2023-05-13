I recently brought the sustainability braintrust of Georgia to Darien for an Earth Day summit. For me as an evangelical, any Earth Day conversation must include an acknowledgement that God created the planet and holds the destiny of the Earth in His hands. You can imagine how popular that message is with the environmental left. But at my Earth Day events, we do things a little differently.

And as a Republican regulator, my colleagues and I have the duty to decide how Georgia’s energy is produced. Our Darien event reflected that diversity: nuclear, hydro, solar, renewable natural gas and even biomass from slash.

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.

County awards bid for beach project

After three attempts to vote on a contract for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project, the Glynn County Commission chose a vendor at Thursday’s special-called meeting.

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

After a long gap for COVID-19, the fish were biting again for the special needs children at Blythe Island Regional Park, where they enjoyed the best access ever on a new fishing platform.

Rep. discusses legislative session

State Rep. Edna Jackson discussed legislation that passed during the past General Assembly session, and those bills that didn’t pass at Thursday’s Glynn County Democratic Women’s Luncheon.