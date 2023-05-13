I recently brought the sustainability braintrust of Georgia to Darien for an Earth Day summit. For me as an evangelical, any Earth Day conversation must include an acknowledgement that God created the planet and holds the destiny of the Earth in His hands. You can imagine how popular that message is with the environmental left. But at my Earth Day events, we do things a little differently.
And as a Republican regulator, my colleagues and I have the duty to decide how Georgia’s energy is produced. Our Darien event reflected that diversity: nuclear, hydro, solar, renewable natural gas and even biomass from slash.
We did a cemetery clean-up, made a donation of special recycle bins, held a daylong conference with over 50 speakers and even did an electric vehicle parade from Darien to Brunswick under Georgia State Patrol escort.
The highlight for me, though, was our live oak tree planting. Thanks to Coastal Electric, the agricultural students from the high school and Dr. Pulos, nine live oak trees were purchased and planted in what will be the restored Oglethorpe Square where the old gym once stood. This incredible dedication service featured hundreds of students, families of the nine recipients, my Earth Day summit attendees, Coastal Electric employees and over 100 residents. It was a moving experience that brought the chamber’s Amy Spinks to tears, she said, as one of her teachers was honored.
Let’s all work together to make Georgia an even better place.
Vice chair, Public Service Commission