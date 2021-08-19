Even CNN was shocked this weekend as America duplicated the “Fall of Saigon” in Kabul. The event that our leader promised wouldn’t occur for several months, literally happened the next day, and like COVID-19 was Trump’s fault.
Per James Carville, 80% of Democrats are brain dead. Unfortunately, 51% of these voters gave control of America to the other 29%. Forget Biden’s bravado about saving our Afghanistan loyalists and women and girls. A cynical lie to cover a “cut and run” failed exit strategy, apparently our military and intelligence leaders were too busy “woking.”
Today’s America is significantly different from 2000 America. Tens of millions of Americans have voted to reject law and order, choosing instead criminal violence. As the car-jacked Chicago lady stated, “it’s just not safe,” when a armed teenager car-jacked her in her garage, wrecked the car, was arrested and then released.
The citizens of Seattle are so content with their law and order environment that they want the state to duplicate it. Whether by drive-bys, street assaults, subway platform shoves, interstate shootings, 2021 will be a record year for gun violence, and our politicians don’t care or blatantly support lawlessness.
With 51% of American favoring no law and order, why should Americans be concerned for the safety of Afghans? The real question is how concerned will Americans will be when we are visited with a second 9/11 attack, as our new “woke” military and intelligence twiddle.
White House leadership is a sham, and the real question is who is our Rasputin?
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island