Well folks here is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with another brilliant idea. Now she has made a statement that the Federal Government needs to demolish the Department of Homeland Security.
At present, there are 22 agencies in the DHS and there are about 183,000 men and women that work for the DHS — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), United States Coast Guard (USCG), United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), United States Secret Service (USSS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Management Directorate, Science and Technology Directorate, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Office of Operations Coordination.
Men and women who are both Democrats and Republicans work for DHS. Now little AOC has come up with an idea to just wipe out DHS, and all those who work for DHS. It is very plain to see that AOC can’t handle the drama of the office that she holds, and even more so, she ran Amazon out of New York.
This young lady has no idea what she is talking about, and I hope that her two years are the only years that she will be sitting in Congress. I think she has had one to many “jack and cokes” and just needs to fade away with her ideas.
If not America is going to be in big trouble.
A. Guzman
Brunswick