It has been said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. That definition of insanity is particularly applicable to the history of Marxism/Socialism.
From the pilgrims to the Soviet Union each and every attempt to achieve their promised nirvana has failed miserably. For each increase in Marxist/Socialist governments there has been a corresponding decrease in personal freedom. In the last century, Marxist/Socialist governments caused the deaths of close to 100 million of their own people.
The latest lunatic craze is critical race theory, which is built on the intellectual framework of identity based Marxism. The Orwellian language used by the proponents of this theory is designed to obfuscate their true goals: total control and absolute power.
We are now to be judged not by merit or character, but by the color of our skin. Whites and Asians are automatically the oppressors, and people of color are automatically the oppressed. These groups will be addressed as the collective and the individual will no longer be recognized. There is to be no mention of the progress made in race relations over the past 55 years.
In politics, silence is consent. If you are scared to speak out, think of what our children will have to endure under an authoritarian, Marxist/Socialist regime. They will be subjects instead of citizens with rights.
Harvey L. Fry
Woodbine