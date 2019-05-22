Referencing Kyle Wingfield’s column on dropping letter grading in schools in the state of Georgia: There have been many states that did and went back to the A-F grading later. Perhaps we should ask those folks, why, before we spend a lot of money doing something that is right out of a George Orwell novel.
Speaking of grades. I am sure you would be interested in knowing your grades for the May 20 issue. They are as follows: Your editorial, B+; selection of AP stories, B; local reporters stories B+; contributing columnists, B; sports, B.
This gives you a GPA of 3.4 and should keep you in the running for another award, this year.
Now, honestly, don’t you feel more informed than if I simply told you your grades were “very satisfactory” and “highly satisfactory”?
Bob Hilton
Brunswick