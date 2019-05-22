Referencing Kyle Wingfield’s column on dropping letter grading in schools in the state of Georgia: There have been many states that did and went back to the A-F grading later. Perhaps we should ask those folks, why, before we spend a lot of money doing something that is right out of a George Orwell novel.

Speaking of grades. I am sure you would be interested in knowing your grades for the May 20 issue. They are as follows: Your editorial, B+; selection of AP stories, B; local reporters stories B+; contributing columnists, B; sports, B.

This gives you a GPA of 3.4 and should keep you in the running for another award, this year.

Now, honestly, don’t you feel more informed than if I simply told you your grades were “very satisfactory” and “highly satisfactory”?

Bob Hilton

Brunswick

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.