Those critical of The Well have little idea what happens inside. We do not like people outside after operating hours either, but not because they are an eyesore. They are humans, children of God, who are subject to bad weather and to those who take advantage of their vulnerability. They need our understanding.
Inside, staff and volunteers ensure basic needs (showers, laundry, mail, prescriptions, IDs, respite) are met. Partners (Gateway, VA, CCHS, SGHS, CCGA, Saved by Grace, Georgia Legal Services and many individuals and churches) provide additional services. Since 2015, over 1,200 people have benefited from services offered. Currently, about 60 people visit daily, so almost 1,200 once homeless are no longer so. Most have generational connections to Brunswick or suffered difficulties after moving here.