Your Saturday editorial asks a good question: “Is the catalyst [for increasing juvenile violence] the violent computer games, lack of parental supervision, climate change, none of the above?”
Unfortunately, your listed potential answers don’t go to the heart of the matter. The fundamental answer is simple, yet one that our society will not discuss: the refusal by the vast majority of Americans to be obedient to and have a relationship with their creator God.
This refusal is exemplified in legislation (e.g., New York’s abortion laws), judicial decisions (e.g., removal of the Bible and Christian prayer from public schools), and the everyday life of most citizens (e.g., general acceptance of unbiblical sexual behavior, heterosexual as well as homosexual).
The Bible explains the progression: “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse. For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened.”
Americans’ hearts have become darkened and we’re seeing the consequences. What’s the solution? First, personally examine ourselves, based on the Bible’s standards, not society’s. Ask God to reveal our personal sin, for we all have some. Repent, seek forgiveness through Jesus and obey scripture. Then openly and practically share the love of Jesus with everyone, especially juveniles. Stretch yourself to do so. This is how we solve the problem.
Rich Angerer
Brunswick