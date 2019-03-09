The Green New Deal deserves a three-clap applause. It’s an attempt albeit with aspects that have floated around for decades.
The legislation should be named the Vintage Kinda New Sorta Green Deal (VKNSGD). The Greenies implementation plan is lacking funding sources and saying “just do it” doesn’t pay the freight. Let’s take a gander.
Eliminate air travel: Americans love air transportation for its speed, convenience, economy and frequent flyer miles. And airport noise and fumes are noxious. I’m all for developing quieter engines and cleaner burning fuels.
High speed trains: Just look to California for their failed attempt.
Windmill farms: Giant monstrosities produce marginal power and clutter the landscape/skyline. By-products include noise, cancer risks and scores of winged creatures killed — apparently OK with Greenies.
Solar: In 1978 my dad had solar installed to heat his pool with miserable results and lots of maintenance. Today’s commercial/industrial solar farms eat up lots of land and are expensive. Check out the solar farm on Harry Driggers Blvd. — lots of flora and fauna sacrificed, and it’s hidden behind a green mesh chainlink fence.
Cow farts: Yes cows fart but so do 7.6 billion people. Instead of eliminating our bovine friends, develop a cow flatulation device (CFD) to capture cow gas and convert to energy. We would have a multi-tasking cow delivering power and sharp cheddar.
And why not make a device that harnesses hot air spewing from DC politicians regarding VKNSGD. Call this the Politician Hot Air Device (PHAD).
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island