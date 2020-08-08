Another year, another election — too bad the GOP only have the same stale ideas. The GOP wants to rally around the cry, ‘the socialists are coming, the socialists are coming.’ The GOP only wants to scare you instead of doing their job, governing.
Why do GOP politicians and supporters keep following a declining GOP party into the abyss? They are scared of the truth. GOP politicians have been undermining America, not helping Americans.
The GOP have attacked everything from eduction to the environment, health care to immigration. Medicare and Social Security are next on the chopping block. Did the GOP campaign on cutting government to the bone? No.
From Congress to Georgia, the GOP undermined our government and hurt the economy, why? To pay for more tax breaks. Where are those trillions of dollars and factories the GOP said would be coming back to America? In their imagination. The GOP, Trump and Kemp are pulling the rug out from under you and are attacking voting, again. With no proof, the GOP attacks mail-in voting, and attacks the USPS at the same time, why? To try to steal another election from voters.
More Americans have been voting Democrat, that has the GOP scared. The only way the GOP keeps a foothold in many states,including Georgia, is through underhanded tactics. The GOP are afraid of a fair fight, because they know they will lose. It would be nice if the GOP would stand up for at least one thing — our right to vote.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island