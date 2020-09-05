Fear, lies, no solutions. As I said before, the GOP have no new ideas. Only now more than ever, it is serious and dangerous.
We are in the middle of a national and worldwide health crisis. A crisis made worse in America because of a lack of leadership from the GOP — Trump, and Kemp. A crisis they chose to politicize, instead of offering real solutions.
We need to listen to the experts. The experts say masks will help reduce the spread of the pandemic, but the GOP continually politicize it, saying it’s an attack, it’s politics, it’s a hoax.
Millions of people getting infected is not a hoax. Hundreds of thousands requiring hospital care is not a hoax. The thousands that have died is not a hoax.
We need real leadership. The GOP have shown they cannot lead. They have failed. America needs a government that will look out for the people. America needs Joe Biden and Democrats back in control. They will follow facts, science, and listen to the experts.
It is a tragedy what has happened to people because some leaders chose not to listen or do the right thing. The economy suffered because our current leadership chose not to act early, when the opportunity to try to avoid a catastrophe was possible. The GOP chose to wait and do nothing. We are living with their mistake.
The good thing is we can move on and correct that mistake.
People must get out and vote.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island