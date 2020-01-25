The GOP are all in for Trump but act out of fear. GOP in Congress want to excuse his behavior. GOP in Georgia want to congratulate him despite the facts. If they think they are right, what are they so afraid of?
The GOP fears accountability and does not want their president investigated no matter what. No matter if it’s abuse of power, obstructing Congress or lying about a foreign strike that could have started another war. The GOP who promised endless investigations against the Democratic candidate in 2016, do not feel an investigation of the president is warranted, no matter how many lies told or laws violated.
The GOP fears Democratic voters. Americans have been voting more for Democrats than the GOP in previous elections. The GOP has only maintained power in states and congressional seats through gerrymandering, vote purging, and attacking voting rights. The GOP can’t win a fair fight.
The GOP fears once the Democrats are in power of all three branches of government again, Democrats will use the precedents set by the GOP against the GOP. While many Democrats would like their party to turn the screws back on the GOP, Democrats play more fairly and will give the GOP more of an opportunity to participate like they always have, as a two-party system should. I also hope Democrats will help other parties and independents be heard.
The facts are clear. The GOP is dying and acts out of fear, but they only have themselves to blame.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island