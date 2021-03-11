I was raised a Southern Baptist in the 1950s and 60s, yet the only practical Christianity I observed was that of Black ministers and activists: Freedom Riders who brought not peace but a sword to the status quo, dividing the few from the many by offering their bodies in ransom for justice. Their legacy extended to the murdered nine of Charleston in 2015, whose bereaved relatives visited the killer in jail to pronounce their forgiveness — an incomprehensible act of Christianity never seen in any White community of my memory.
That America is worthy of Trump and Limbaugh is manifestly self-evident, but I remain unpersuaded that America will ever be worthy of Martin Luther King Jr. The religion of my upbringing was a form of godliness woven into a tapestry of White nationalism, though none of us understood this at the time. I never once heard our pastor call attention to Black wretchedness and terror.
Jefferson, Madison, Washington are not the fathers of my country, but the fathers of my fourth great-grandfathers’ country. I knew my great-great grandfather, and the fathers of his country were Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee. The fathers of MLK’s country were, perhaps W.E.B. Dubois, Frederick Douglass, and Abraham Lincoln, but the father of my country is Martin Luther King Jr.
To the Trump evangelicals, it seems right to discourage the votes of dark-skinned people, but the ends thereof are the ways of death. The issue before America remains but one: democracy or tyranny.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island