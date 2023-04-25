Surprise, surprise: Our defense team of Austin and Milley have been fibbing to Congress on the status of Russia-Ukraine War. In the most implausible excuse for leaked top secret documents, a hapless National Guard recruit allegedly dumped DOD staff briefings on the Internet in December.

The Ukrainians will lose our proxy war, Russia will prevail and what remains will be wasteland. Europe’s breadbasket will disappear, and American taxpayers will be on the hook for another Marshall Plan.

More from this section

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.