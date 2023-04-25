Surprise, surprise: Our defense team of Austin and Milley have been fibbing to Congress on the status of Russia-Ukraine War. In the most implausible excuse for leaked top secret documents, a hapless National Guard recruit allegedly dumped DOD staff briefings on the Internet in December.
The Ukrainians will lose our proxy war, Russia will prevail and what remains will be wasteland. Europe’s breadbasket will disappear, and American taxpayers will be on the hook for another Marshall Plan.
Details of American spying on both allies and enemies, Ukrainian battle plans and military weaknesses, and NATO’s assistance were revealed.
A defeated Ukraine is the lesser consequence of this ill-founded proxy war on Russia. The world, tired of incompetent American leadership, is rallying to new alignments with Chinese and Russian leadership. BRICS is forming new trading partners without our dollar as the reserve currency. Globalization, as we know it from WWII, will evaporate and countries importing energy and food will struggle.
Europe’s weaning from Russian energy and raw materials has crippled Germany’s manufacturing and chemical industries. Shortages of global fertilizer will result in food shortages and starvation in developing countries. In Europe civil unrest will grow as inflation driven by energy costs exceeds wages. Politicians will run for cover as the Ukrainian war disaster becomes an economic reality.
With more countries seeking refuge in BRICS, America and Europe will become more isolated as global powers. Ruled by green energy, we’ll exchange our energy independence for new global oil pricing from BRICS.
Meanwhile Washington will look for another war.