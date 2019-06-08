Corporations are shareholders; communities are stakeholders.
When discussion turns to Medicare-for-all, or pay raises for teachers, or higher minimum wage, or environmental regulation, or universal child care, the objection always goes, “But how will we pay for it?” a question never asked when passing a $1.5 trillion tax cut for the wealthy, or instigating a $2.4 trillion war of aggression against Iraq, money that doesn’t come from the “flush” but from the “strapped.” Working people pay for war and depression. The flush remain flush. And war with Iran is coming, so alert your children.
Communities have a stake, corporations have a share. Universal health care cuts into short-term profits for shareholders; negotiated drug prices cut into short-term profits for shareholders; alternate energy, carbon tax, laws to protect our air, water, and soil, money for education and peace-building for our foreign policy, these cut into short-term profits for shareholders. War provides profits for shareholders. Most of us need assistance from our government of one kind or other — schools, roads, law enforcement, healthcare, literacy programs, drug-rehab programs, civics education. Other than Obamacare, no federal legislation in the past two decades has even pretended to reflect the public will or need.
Short-term corporate profits are the apparent first concern of government; those very same corporate interests that avoid taxes, destroy environment, ship jobs overseas, and warp our news-cycles. They peddle short-term profits as patriotism until we believe our obligations are only two: to consume and be entertained.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island