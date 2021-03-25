A recent Wall Street Journal article described the alarming increase in violent crimes (murders up 80% year-to-date) in Atlanta this year. Once safe areas, like Buckhead, are now vulnerable to the same violence that plagues poorer neighborhoods. Americans were caught by a double whammy in 2020 as the virus and a political campaign to destroy policing turned normality into jumbles of sickness and violence.
The timing of the virus and our presidential campaign were too tempting for our politicians not to use the virus as an election weapon, public welfare be damned. The public was bombarded with virus numbers and endless, often contradictory, expert opinions that had most heads spinning.
To cap their political stratagem of slicing/dicing the electorate, came the opportunity, with political blessings, to insanely destroy city centers, businesses, and properties. Instead of ordering the police to maintain law and order, the police were vilified and stood down while the rioters/looters were proclaimed social justice warriors.
2020 spawned the epidemic of violence that is now destroying many cities in 2021. In many cities response to 911 calls is on the long finger as reduced policing becomes the new norm. Violence is no longer confined to the dark, daylight robberies, carjackings and shootings are now part of many cities’ daylight ambiance.
Until someone invents a vaccine for criminality, today’s culture of violence will define many of our cities.
The “no policing strategy “ is a gift to criminal behavior, but we lack the national leadership to return this genie to its bottle.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island