Scientists describe the current phase in Earth’s history as the “Anthropocene” — meaning that human activities now have such a massively powerful influence on natural life-support systems that the fate of our world, and all complex life-forms, lies in our hands.
Over the past five years, the dangerously degrading impacts and causes of climate disruption have stirred belated but well-founded public awareness and concern.
Recent reports from authoritative sources have disclosed alarming indications of the reckless neglect of climate disruption, even more perilous than anticipated:
• Polar-ice is melting much faster than predicted, threatening coastal inundation and massive human migrations.
• Species extinctions are colossal, ravaging nature more rapidly than at any period in millions of years.
• Oceans, absorbing about half of greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, are yielding much-reduced food-supplies, as acidifying marine ecosystems falter.
Our rapidly spreading grasp of the scale and significance of the causes of climate change and their dire impacts surely will be renowned as the 21st century’s fundamental “paradigm shift.”
The crux of this astounding self-realization is deciding what humans are willing and able to do about it, and how soon.
Some scholars conclude that our predicament results from humanity’s tragic, self-destructive preoccupation with short-term objectives — dominated by profit-making — while willfully ignoring ample evidence of the dangerous, increasingly imminent consequences.
Most climate scientists warn that decisive actions to prevent cataclysmic outcomes must be taken within a decade.
Is humanity’s proclaimed intelligence capable of reorienting collective priorities soon enough to surmount these daunting threats by achieving the profound transformation required?
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast