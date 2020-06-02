One point not being discussed about the recent rash of civil unrest destroying our country is that it is a product of removing and excluding religious and moral teaching from our society, our courts, our schools and our homes.
When in society where we devalue life, it gives rise to bad cops who can choke an innocent man for nine minutes without any compassion for the person they are killing. When we fail to teach citizens, (as Jesus taught us), to “…love one another…” it makes it easy to burn a neighbor’s home or business.
When we fail to teach our children that it is wrong to steal another’s property it makes looting a game. When we fail to teach our children right from wrong it makes it OK to attack innocent strangers, or to loot, or to burn and destroy. And when we fail to teach respect for authority, love for and fear of God, it makes it OK to attack those sworn to protect us or to set fire to a historic church in Washington and cheer as it burns.
America had better wake up before it is too late — if it isn’t already.
Ralph Bennett
Brunswick